Crime

Winnipeg man facing second-degree murder charge in city’s 23rd homicide

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted July 31, 2021 3:23 pm
Teen Andrew Joseph McKay is Winnipeg's fourth homicide victim under the age of 18 this year.
Teen Andrew Joseph McKay is Winnipeg's fourth homicide victim under the age of 18 this year. John Woods / The Canadian Press

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of the city’s 23rd homicide of the year as 17-year-old Andy Joseph McKay of Winnipeg.

The teen is the city’s fourth homicide victim under the age of 18 in 2021.

Read more: Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store

In the early hours of July 28, officers responded to a report of an assault at a convenience store in the 100-block of Salter St.

Trending Stories

Police found two injured people at the scene, who were both transported to hospital. McKay later died of his injuries.

The second person, 39-year-old Clayton Marcano, is now in stable condition and facing a second-degree murder charge.

Advertisement
