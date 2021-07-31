Winnipeg man facing second-degree murder charge in city’s 23rd homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of the city’s 23rd homicide of the year as 17-year-old Andy Joseph McKay of Winnipeg.

The teen is the city’s fourth homicide victim under the age of 18 in 2021.

In the early hours of July 28, officers responded to a report of an assault at a convenience store in the 100-block of Salter St.

Police found two injured people at the scene, who were both transported to hospital. McKay later died of his injuries.

The second person, 39-year-old Clayton Marcano, is now in stable condition and facing a second-degree murder charge.

