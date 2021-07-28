Menu

Crime

Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 11:13 am
The scene of a homicide on Salter Avenue on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. View image in full screen
The scene of a homicide on Salter Avenue on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Matt Purchase/Global News

Winnipeg police say a teen died after being assaulted behind a local store.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Salter Street at about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday and found two injured males behind a convenience store.

The pair, one 17 and the other 30, were injured and taken to hospital. However, police said the 17-year-old boy later died from his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The 30-year-old man is in stable condition.

The teen’s death is the city’s 23rd homicide of 2021.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call  204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

