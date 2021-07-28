Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police say a teen died after being assaulted behind a local store.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Salter Street at about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday and found two injured males behind a convenience store.

The pair, one 17 and the other 30, were injured and taken to hospital. However, police said the 17-year-old boy later died from his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The 30-year-old man is in stable condition.

The teen’s death is the city’s 23rd homicide of 2021.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).