Simone Biles drops out of 2 more gymnastics finals at Tokyo Olympics

U.S. superstar gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from two more events at the Tokyo Olympics, leaving her future participation in the rest of the Games in doubt.

USA Gymnastics posted a statement Friday saying Biles was dropping out of the women’s event finals for the vault and uneven bars, which were set to take place Sunday, “after further consultation with medical staff.”

Biles had previously withdrawn from the women’s all-around final and the remainder of the women’s team final after stumbling in competition on Tuesday, which the athlete attributed to her mental health.

The governing body said Biles would continue to be evaluated daily to determine if she will compete in the finals for the floor exercise on Monday and the balance beam on Tuesday.

“We remain in awe of Simone, who continue to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances,” USA Gymnastics said.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medallist at the 2016 Games in Rio, had been favoured to win at least some, if not all, of the events she ultimately withdrew from in Tokyo.

But the 24-year-old said she didn’t want to jeopardize her safety as she struggles with her mental health.

She attributed her stumble in Tuesday’s team final to the “twisties”: the sudden inability for a gymnast to make the requisite spins — or sometimes any spins — for a particular maneuver.

“I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health, and not jeopardize my health and well-being,” a tearful Biles said after the Americans won the silver medal in team competition. She said she recognized she was not in the right headspace hours before the competition began.

“It was like fighting all these demons.”

–With files from the Associated Press