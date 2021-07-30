Montreal amusement park opening up pop-up vaccine clinic to reach young people

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government has announced it will open a pop-up vaccination clinic at Montreal’s La Ronde amusement park this weekend to reach more young people.

Health officials have reported back-to-back days of more than 100 new COVID-19 infections in the province.

In the past two weeks, people aged 20 to 39 have accounted for 56 per cent of all new COVID-19 cases in Quebec, the Health Department said.

The government has had problems reaching people aged 18 to 29 and says about 29 per cent of them are unvaccinated and have not booked an appointment for a first dose.

In an effort to get those numbers up, health officials will offer a pop-up clinic at the La Ronde park on Friday and Saturday.

People wear face masks as they ride 'The Goliath', roller coaster at La Ronde amusement park in Montreal, Saturday, July 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec’s public health institute said 83.8 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials have also implemented a vaccine lottery to entice people to get their shots.

The government said Thursday 1.2 million people have registered for the draws, the first of which takes place Aug. 6. Only people who are vaccinated with at least one dose are eligible to register to win a cash prize or a student bursary.

–with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

