Penny Oleksiak misses out on record 7th Olympic medal in 100-metre freestyle in Tokyo

Send this page to someone via email

Penny Oleksiak remains Canada’s most decorated Summer Olympian but missed out on another record after finishing fourth in the women’s 100-metre freestyle swim in Tokyo on Friday.

The 21-year-old Toronto native was chasing her third medal of these Games and seventh of her career — which would have made her the most decorated Canadian athlete in Olympic history.

Instead, she was edged out of the medal group by less than one second behind bronze medallist Cate Campbell of Australia. Fellow Australian Emma McKeon captured the gold, while Hong Kong’s Siobhan Bernadette Haughey nabbed silver.

It wasn’t all bad news for Oleksiak, however. Her time of 52.59 seconds set a new Canadian record for the 100-metre freestyle and was also a new personal best for the superstar swimmer.

Story continues below advertisement

Oleksiak has already won a bronze in the 200-metre freestyle and silver in the four-person 100-metre freestyle relay. She missed out on another medal in the 200-metre freestyle relay after she and her team finished fourth in Thursday’s final.

She could have another chance at Canadian Olympic history in the women’s and mixed 100-metre medley relays.

Her six medals to date — including the record four she won at the 2016 Games in Rio, her Olympic debut at the age of 16 — ties Oleksiak with speed skater Cindy Klassen and cyclist and speed skater Clara Hughes as the most decorated Canadian Olympian.

Speaking to Global News before her swim Friday, Oleksiak’s family said they are proud to see her success and positive attitude shine through, suggesting she’s taking both her wins and losses in stride.

“If you talk to her it’s like, ‘I’m going to get the next thing,’” said Hayley Oleksiak, Penny’s sister.

“This is probably the most driven and positive she’s sounded in a long time.”

2:06 Women leading Team Canada at Tokyo Olympics Women leading Team Canada at Tokyo Olympics