Crime

Edmonton break-in suspect goes into medical distress, dies shortly after being arrested by police

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 5:45 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle pictured in Edmonton Monday, July 12, 2021. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle pictured in Edmonton Monday, July 12, 2021. Global News

Edmonton police said a suspect who had been acting strangely and attempted to break into a northside home died in custody Wednesday night.

Police were called just before 7:30 p.m. after a report of an unknown man acting erratically and attempting to break into a home near 127 Avenue and 121 Street.

The suspect description matched another 911 call received minutes prior from the same area, in which it was reported to police that a man was sweating profusely and acting irrationally, a news release Thursday said.

Police arrived at the home in the Calder area, where they discovered the man had broken in. He was found lying on the floor in the basement, police said.

When officers arrested the man, police said he went into medical distress. Officers began performing CPR and contacted EMS. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, the man was pronounced dead on scene.

The director of law enforcement was notified, and has ruled that the death is to be treated as an in-custody death, with the Edmonton Police Service leading the investigation into this incident.

