Saskatchewan switching to weekly COVID-19 updates; active cases now over 400

The Saskatchewan government has announced that provincial COVID-19 updates will now be released on a weekly basis rather than daily starting next week.

In a release on Thursday afternoon, the government said the weekly news releases will summarize vaccination and case information.

The province’s COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated seven days a week for now. The dashboard is where the public can view information such as vaccines delivered, new and active cases by zones, hospitalizations and testing numbers.

The switch in update announcements will start Aug. 3.

July 29 Sask. COVID-19 update

Saskatchewan reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more recoveries on Thursday, pushing the province’s active case count to 412.

It’s the first time since July 10 that active cases have surpassed the 400-mark as active cases have been on an upward trend in the province since July 25.

New cases per zone were identified in the far northwest with nine, two in the far north central, three in the far north east, six in the northwest, four in the north central zone, two in the northeast, nine in Saskatoon, six in Regina, one in the central east and five in the southeast.

The provincial case total is up to 49,882 with 8,050 involving variants of concern, while the provincial recoveries total has increased to 48,892.

No new deaths were reported in the province on Thursday.

Hospitalizations remain at 43, which the government mentioned is the lowest amount of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Nov. 9; 34 people are receiving inpatient care while nine are in ICUs.

The seven-day daily average is now at 44 or 3.7 new cases per 100,000.

The government adds that 1,564 COVID-19 tests were processed on Wednesday. To date, 958,748 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan.

An additional 6,019 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,400,844.

Seventy-five per cent of those aged 12 and older have received their first vaccine dose and 63 per cent of those are fully vaccinated.