Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
July 29 2021 12:09pm
04:24

Targeting COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

As the Central Okanagan grapples with rising COVID-19 cases Global News Morning talks to UBC Associate Professor Heidi Tworek about breaking down vaccine hesitancy.

Advertisement

Video Home