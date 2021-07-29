SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Let’s Talk London with Jess Brady
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 12 cases Thursday

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 29, 2021 2:51 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Jump to: HospitalizationsOutbreaksVaccinations and testingOntarioElgin and OxfordHuron and PerthSarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as six more recoveries, though the local case count increased by 11 to 12,765 cases with 54 active cases, 12,482 recoveries and 229 deaths.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern increased by two to 3,594.

Read more: COVID-19: MLHU facing over-supply of Moderna doses as vaccinations decline

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

Story continues below advertisement
  • 3,379 cases of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the U.K.
  • 116 cases of the Gamma (P.1) variant, first identified in Brazil
  • 93 cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, first identified in India
  • 2 cases of the Beta (B.1.351) variant, first identified in South Africa
  • 1 case of the Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant, first identified in India
  • 1 case of the Zeta (P.2) variant, first identified in Brazil

There is also one case listed only as B.1.617 and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

A total of 11,543 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 374 have been in Middlesex Centre and 334 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s Summary of COVID-19 Cases in Middlesex-London page.

Hospitalizations

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for seven inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer of those patients in the intensive care unit, as of Thursday.

In an effort to protect the privacy of patients, LHSC only provides specific numbers when there are more than five.

Read more: More than 80 per cent of eligible Ontarians have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

LHSC is not reporting any patients from outside of the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Fewer than five LHSC employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization is reporting no cases involving patients, residents or health-care workers.

Institutional outbreaks

LHSC reported an outbreak at Victoria Hospital’s B7-200 Adult Inpatient Mental Health/PICU unit on Monday, involving fewer than five cases.

Click to play video: 'Canadian girls forced onto sidelines during COVID-19 pandemic may not return to sport' Canadian girls forced onto sidelines during COVID-19 pandemic may not return to sport
Canadian girls forced onto sidelines during COVID-19 pandemic may not return to sport

Vaccinations and testing

The MLHU released updated vaccination data on Tuesday as of the end of the day, July 24.

Of residents aged 12 and older, 80.1 per cent have had at least one dose while 62.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

According to the MLHU, all deaths reported in since June 15 involved people who were entirely unvaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

All hospitalizations involved people who were unvaccinated, not yet protected from vaccination (infection occurred less than 14 days after first dose), or partially vaccinated (infection occurred more than 14 days after first dose but less than 14 days after second dose).

Of all cases reported since June 15, only 4.2 per cent involve people who were fully vaccinated.

Read more: Israel OKs COVID-19 booster shot for seniors as Delta variant spreads

The health unit is also accepting walk-ins for first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at its mass vaccination clinics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Hours and days of operation at many of the mass clinics will reduce starting next month. Full details can be found on our website.

The North London Optimist Community Centre and Earl Nichols Recreation Centre will be closed from July 31 to Aug. 2, reopening on Aug. 3.

Information on how to book and cancel appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Several pop-up walk-in clinics are scheduled throughout the region. A full list can be found on the health unit’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Nenshi says lifting Alberta’s remaining COVID-19 health orders is the ‘height of insanity’

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, officials say the Carling COVID-19 Assessment Centre will operate as usual on Monday, Aug. 2, but telephone booking will be unavailable that day.

The test positivity rate in the region was 1.0 per cent for the week of July 18, down from 1.1 per cent for the week of July 11.

Ontario

Trending Stories

Ontario reported 218 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, marking the first time the case count surpassed 200 since July 8, when 210 cases were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The total provincial case count stands at 549,952, with 1,424 active cases, 539,200 recoveries, and 9,328 deaths (an increase of three).

Read more: Ontario reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time in three weeks

According to Thursday’s report, 38 cases were recorded in both Toronto and Peel Region, 25 in Hamilton, 19 in Waterloo, 13 in Grey Bruce, 12 in Halton Region, and 10 in both Middlesex-London and York Region (note that the case counts in the provincial report can differ from public health units due to differences in reporting times).

All other local public health units reported fewer than 10 new cases in the provincial report.

The province says 67.9 per cent of residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated while 80.0 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported seven new cases and four recoveries on Thursday.

The total case count stands at 3,946 with 18 active cases, 3,844 recoveries and 84 deaths.

Of the 18 active cases, 11 are in Woodstock and four are in St. Thomas. Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

One person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to SWPH, but is not in the ICU.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine hurdles await international students eyeing campus life in Canada

The number of variant of concern cases increased by two to 868, with 764 of those listed as the Alpha variant, 53 the Delta variant and 51 the Beta variant.

There are no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.4 per cent for the week of July 18, down from 1.1 per cent for the week of July 11.

As of July 27, SWPH says 78.5 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 61.5 per cent have had two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: How women could be the solution to Canada’s post-COVID skilled labour shortage

Walk-in appointments are available at all of SWPH’s mass vaccination clinics but appointments can be booked or re-booked through the online booking portal or by phone at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.

Anyone who re-books an earlier appointment should make sure they cancel their existing appointment. Appointments at SWPH’s Tillsonburg, Woodstock or St. Thomas mass immunization clinics can be cancelled online.

The health unit is also still encouraging people to add their names to a same-day vaccination list.

Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 fourth wave: Canadians concerned variants could delay return to normal, Ipsos poll finds' COVID-19 fourth wave: Canadians concerned variants could delay return to normal, Ipsos poll finds
COVID-19 fourth wave: Canadians concerned variants could delay return to normal, Ipsos poll finds

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health reported neither any new cases nor any additional recoveries on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The total case count in the region remains at 1,937 with 1,875 recoveries, five active cases and 57 total deaths.

The number of cases involving a confirmed variant of concern rose by one to 349.

Of the five active cases, three were in Stratford while one each was reported in North Perth and in Perth South. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Read more: Pet food shortages on the rise as supply chains stressed by COVID-19

No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

There were no active institutional outbreaks reported in the region as of Thursday, but one unidentified workplace outbreak was still listed as ongoing.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.0 per cent for the week of July 18, up from 0.9 per cent for the week of July 11.

Read more: Tokyo heading towards ‘explosive expansion’ in COVID-19 cases as Olympics continue

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Thursday, 77.5 per cent of those aged 12 and older have had at least one vaccine dose, while 65.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on vaccine eligibility and booking an appointment can be found on HPPH’s website.

HPPH says beginning next week, it will be providing more options to get vaccinated, including walk-in clinics, evening hours, pop-up locations and a drive-thru clinic.

More information on where to get a vaccination can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one additional case on Thursday and one recovery.

The total case count stands at 3,638 with six active cases, 3,564 listed as recovered and 68 deaths.

The most recent death was reported Monday and involved someone in their 70s.

The number of confirmed variant of concern cases has increased by one to 676.

Read more: Canadian Blood Services under strain as eased COVID-19 rules increase demand

According to Bluewater Health, there are currently no patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lambton Public Health is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.36 per cent for the week of July 18, up from 0.34 per cent for the week of July 11.

As of Thursday, 75.9 per cent of adults have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 66.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Read more: Canada, Mexico imported AstraZeneca doses from facility not fully inspected: regulator

LPH is asking everyone who has already received a first dose to book their second dose appointment as soon as possible as the region prepares to wind down mass immunization clinics next month.

Residents who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Some pharmacies are also continuing to offer Pfizer or Moderna shots.

—With files from Global News’ Kelly Wang and Gabby Rodrigues

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagWoodstock tagSt. Thomas tagmlhu tagSarnia tagsouthwestern public health taglambton public health taghuron perth public health tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers