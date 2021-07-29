SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Health

More than 80 per cent of eligible Ontarians have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2021 9:51 am
Click to play video: 'Unvaccinated students to follow stricter rules during COVID-19 outbreaks' Unvaccinated students to follow stricter rules during COVID-19 outbreaks
Ontario students are still waiting for an official back-to-school plan as the return to the classroom quickly approaches. The province's top doctor says stricter guidelines will be in place for students who aren't fully vaccinated.

TORONTO — Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says more than 80 per cent of people in the province aged 12 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That means one of three conditions the province has set for moving beyond Step 3 of its reopening plan has now been met.

The government has also said 75 per cent of people 12 and older must have received their second dose, and no public health unit can have less than 70 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated.

Read more: Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s back-to-school plan to be released in early August

Elliott says other key health indicators must also be stable.

The province has said that if all of those conditions are met, the majority of restrictions can be lifted as early as 21 days after entering this phase, but some are calling for more details on what a post-Step 3 Ontario will look like.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is calling on the government today to communicate its plan for lifting business restrictions and ensure they won’t be subject to lockdowns in the event of a fourth wave.

