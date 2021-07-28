COVID-19: MLHU facing over-supply of Moderna doses as vaccinations decline

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says it has 21,300 doses of Moderna‘s COVID-19 vaccine that need to be used in the next two weeks.

The health unit is urging anyone who has yet to receive a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to consider Moderna as it looks to make use of the supply.

“We don’t want this vaccine to go to waste, so we are asking people who aren’t fully vaccinated to join us in the fight against COVID-19 and consider receiving a first or second dose of Moderna,” medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said.

The MLHU says its administered over 81,000 doses of Moderna since July 1 and received another 24,256 doses in that same period.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because the number of vaccinations has declined over the last two weeks, the Health Unit and its partners currently have an excess of 21,300 doses of thawed Moderna vaccine in fridges that needs to be used by August 12,” the health unit said Wednesday.

“This vaccine is above and beyond the doses already allocated to those with appointments to receive a second dose of Moderna. Vaccine that is removed from freezers and thawed must be used within 30 days.”

The health unit adds that because the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines combat the novel coronavirus “in the same way and have the same key components, the vaccines can be mixed without concern.”

However, the health unit adds that two of its mass vaccination clinics — North London Optimist Community Centre and Earl Nichols Recreation Centre — will be closed from July 31 to Aug. 2, reopening on Aug. 3.

As of end of day July 24, over 640,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the region, with roughly 80.1 per cent of residents age 12 and older having received at least one dose and 62.8 per cent fully vaccinated.

2:11 Vaccination persuasion: Officials prod unvaccinated Canadians to get jabbed Vaccination persuasion: Officials prod unvaccinated Canadians to get jabbed