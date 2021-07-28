SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Let’s Talk London with Jess Brady
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: MLHU facing over-supply of Moderna doses as vaccinations decline

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted July 28, 2021 5:14 pm
Full vials of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ont., on Friday, June 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Full vials of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before a drive-thru vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ont., on Friday, June 4, 2021. The Canadian Press file

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says it has 21,300 doses of Moderna‘s COVID-19 vaccine that need to be used in the next two weeks.

The health unit is urging anyone who has yet to receive a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to consider Moderna as it looks to make use of the supply.

Read more: Ontario asks feds to work with WHO on ensuring mixed COVID-19 vaccines recognized abroad

“We don’t want this vaccine to go to waste, so we are asking people who aren’t fully vaccinated to join us in the fight against COVID-19 and consider receiving a first or second dose of Moderna,” medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said.

The MLHU says its administered over 81,000 doses of Moderna since July 1 and received another 24,256 doses in that same period.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because the number of vaccinations has declined over the last two weeks, the Health Unit and its partners currently have an excess of 21,300 doses of thawed Moderna vaccine in fridges that needs to be used by August 12,” the health unit said Wednesday.

Trending Stories

“This vaccine is above and beyond the doses already allocated to those with appointments to receive a second dose of Moderna. Vaccine that is removed from freezers and thawed must be used within 30 days.”

Read more: How the Delta variant is reviving COVID-19 surges worldwide

The health unit adds that because the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines combat the novel coronavirus “in the same way and have the same key components, the vaccines can be mixed without concern.”

However, the health unit adds that two of its mass vaccination clinics — North London Optimist Community Centre and Earl Nichols Recreation Centre — will be closed from July 31 to Aug. 2, reopening on Aug. 3.

As of end of day July 24, over 640,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the region, with roughly 80.1 per cent of residents age 12 and older having received at least one dose and 62.8 per cent fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Vaccination persuasion: Officials prod unvaccinated Canadians to get jabbed' Vaccination persuasion: Officials prod unvaccinated Canadians to get jabbed
Vaccination persuasion: Officials prod unvaccinated Canadians to get jabbed
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagmoderna tagmlhu tagmoderna vaccine tagexcess vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers