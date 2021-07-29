HHS says West End Urgent Care Centre will reopen next week

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s another sign of a post-pandemic return to normal.

Hamilton Health Sciences says its West End Urgent Care Centre will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The UCC was temporarily closed on April 19 to support COVID-19 efforts, and was used as a COVID-19 assessment centre until July 15.

The urgent care centre will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, when it reopens next week.

A return to full, pre-pandemic operating hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. is expected after Labour Day.

“If you’re experiencing an illness or injury that isn’t an emergency, but can’t wait for an appointment with a family doctor, an urgent care centre is a good option for you,” says Dr. Kuldeep Sidhu, chief of emergency medicine at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS).

Examples of medical issues which require urgent care include:

Minor cuts or wounds that may require stitches

Simple broken bones, sprains, strains or deep bruises

Ear infections

Fevers, coughs, congestion and sore throats

Insect bites, rashes and scrapes