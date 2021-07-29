SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

HHS says West End Urgent Care Centre will reopen next week

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted July 29, 2021 11:00 am
Hamilton Health Sciences Urgent Care Clinic at 690 Main St. W. has been closed since April to assist COVID-19 efforts. View image in full screen
Hamilton Health Sciences Urgent Care Clinic at 690 Main St. W. has been closed since April to assist COVID-19 efforts. Global News

Here’s another sign of a post-pandemic return to normal.

Hamilton Health Sciences says its West End Urgent Care Centre will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Read more: Hamilton Health Sciences implements further measures at hospitals to create critical care capacity

The UCC was temporarily closed on April 19 to support COVID-19 efforts, and was used as a COVID-19 assessment centre until July 15.

The urgent care centre will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, when it reopens next week.

Trending Stories

A return to full, pre-pandemic operating hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. is expected after Labour Day.

Read more: Hamilton set to close 2 COVID-19 testing centres

“If you’re experiencing an illness or injury that isn’t an emergency, but can’t wait for an appointment with a family doctor, an urgent care centre is a good option for you,” says Dr. Kuldeep Sidhu, chief of emergency medicine at Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS).

Examples of medical issues which require urgent care include:

  • Minor cuts or wounds that may require stitches
  • Simple broken bones, sprains, strains or deep bruises
  • Ear infections
  • Fevers, coughs, congestion and sore throats
  • Insect bites, rashes and scrapes
