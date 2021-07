Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are asking for help from the public in finding a stolen HRP badge.

In a release, police said an off-duty officer reported that their badge was stolen sometime Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The badge was stolen from the 3000 block of Connaught Avenue.

Anyone with information about the badge is asked to call the police.

