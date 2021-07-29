Fredericton Police issue warrant for man accused of ramming police car

Send this page to someone via email

The Fredericton Police Force issued a warrant for a man who allegedly rammed an unmarked police vehicle and fled the scene last Saturday.

In a release, Fredericton police said a street crimes unit was conducting patrols as part of an ongoing investigation around 1 a.m. on July 24.

Officers identified the driver as 33-year-old Nigel Grenier, who is wanted on several warrants with the Codiac RCMP, including assault, uttering threats, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Read more: New Brunswick paramedics face significant increase in offload delays

“As police attempted to arrest Mr. Grenier in a parking lot off Riverside Drive, he accelerated his truck, rammed an unmarked police vehicle and fled from police. One officer had to jump back into his vehicle to avoid being struck,” the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Grenier was able to flee the scene in the vehicle, however police called off a pursuit due to high speeds and risk to public safety. No injuries were sustained during the incident.”

Grenier was charged with multiple offences on July 28. They are:

assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

flight from a peace officer

dangerous operation of a conveyance

mischief endangering life

obstructing police

failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Anyone with information about Grenier’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Riley Hughson of the Fredericton Police Force, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers.