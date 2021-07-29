Fredericton Police issue warrant for man accused of ramming police car

The Fredericton Police Force issued a warrant for a man who allegedly rammed an unmarked police vehicle and fled the scene last Saturday.
In a release, Fredericton police said a street crimes unit was conducting patrols as part of an ongoing investigation around 1 a.m. on July 24.
Officers identified the driver as 33-year-old Nigel Grenier, who is wanted on several warrants with the Codiac RCMP, including assault, uttering threats, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
“As police attempted to arrest Mr. Grenier in a parking lot off Riverside Drive, he accelerated his truck, rammed an unmarked police vehicle and fled from police. One officer had to jump back into his vehicle to avoid being struck,” the release said.
“Grenier was able to flee the scene in the vehicle, however police called off a pursuit due to high speeds and risk to public safety. No injuries were sustained during the incident.”
Grenier was charged with multiple offences on July 28. They are:
- assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
- flight from a peace officer
- dangerous operation of a conveyance
- mischief endangering life
- obstructing police
- failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
Anyone with information about Grenier’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Riley Hughson of the Fredericton Police Force, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers.
