Toronto Raptors looking at options ahead of NBA draft

The Toronto Raptors’ general manager says the team is keeping all options open ahead of today’s NBA draft.

The Detroit Pistons have the first pick, followed by the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and then the Raptors.

Bobby Webster says the team has narrowed its list of potential players to pick, but it could change depending on the three teams picking ahead of them.

Webster says the team is focusing on which player will be a good long-term fit for the team.

The consensus opinion has been that the first overall pick will be either a one-and-done college player or someone from the G-League development program.

Raptors executives are in Tampa Bay, Fla., for the draft, but Webster says the team has made a Toronto-themed room to show potential signings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.