Crime

4 charged with drug possession, 933 grams of fentanyl seized: Regina Police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 7:17 pm
File / Global News

Four people are facing drug possession and trafficking charges as the result of an ongoing investigation by the Crime Reduction Team (CRT).

Regina police say members of the CRT and patrol officers conducted two traffic stops on Highway 11 and within the city of Regina on July 25 as a result of the investigation.

Read more: B.C. trio charged in Regina Police drug trafficking investigation

During the stop, three men and one woman were arrested without incident.

Police say during the searches of the vehicles, they found and seized 933 grams of fentanyl, 562 grams of methamphetamine and small amounts of ecstasy and cocaine.

Police also say they seized a quantity of cash, ammunition and “other items associated to drug trafficking.”

Read more: Regina police seize an estimated $1.1 million in fentanyl

Further investigation led police to find several pieces of ID which did not belong to any individuals arrested.

Catherine Rose Hall, 39; Leonides Nazareth Alviola, 44; Aldrin John Manalaysay Pascua, 31; and Gerald Domondon are jointly charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Domondon is also charged with breach of undertaking.

Read more: Info from German police leads to child porn, drug charges in London, Ont.

Pascua faces additional charges of two counts of possession of ecstasy and cocaine, possession of proceeds of a crime under $5,000, possession of identity documents, and breach of probation.

All four accused made their first court appearance on Monday morning.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan sees shift in addictions issues' Saskatchewan sees shift in addictions issues
Saskatchewan sees shift in addictions issues – Mar 6, 2021
