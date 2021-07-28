4 charged with drug possession, 933 grams of fentanyl seized: Regina Police

Send this page to someone via email

Four people are facing drug possession and trafficking charges as the result of an ongoing investigation by the Crime Reduction Team (CRT).

Regina police say members of the CRT and patrol officers conducted two traffic stops on Highway 11 and within the city of Regina on July 25 as a result of the investigation.

During the stop, three men and one woman were arrested without incident.

Police say during the searches of the vehicles, they found and seized 933 grams of fentanyl, 562 grams of methamphetamine and small amounts of ecstasy and cocaine.

Police also say they seized a quantity of cash, ammunition and “other items associated to drug trafficking.”

Further investigation led police to find several pieces of ID which did not belong to any individuals arrested.

Catherine Rose Hall, 39; Leonides Nazareth Alviola, 44; Aldrin John Manalaysay Pascua, 31; and Gerald Domondon are jointly charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Domondon is also charged with breach of undertaking.

Pascua faces additional charges of two counts of possession of ecstasy and cocaine, possession of proceeds of a crime under $5,000, possession of identity documents, and breach of probation.

All four accused made their first court appearance on Monday morning.

