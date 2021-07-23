B.C. trio charged in Regina Police drug trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Three individuals from B.C. are facing drug and weapons charges after a Regina Police drug bust on Wednesday.

Police say they executed four search warrants within the city, including two vehicles and two residences in the 2100 block of Heseltine Road and the 100 block of Froom Crescent.

Investigators seized about 450 grams of cocaine, 225 grams of a mixture of meth and fentanyl, and 250 grams of a cutting agent.

Police also found a loaded firearm and ammunition, $40,000 in currency, cell phones, digital scales and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Azhar Ahmand, 21, of Surrey, B.C., and Akashdeep Bhoot, 23, and Taranvir Sidhu, 23, both from Abbotsford, B.C., were arrested.

All three face eight charges with Bhoot given an additional charge of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.