Crime

Info from German police leads to child porn, drug charges in London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted May 28, 2021 2:49 pm
The charges stem from an investigation that was launched by Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office. View image in full screen
The charges stem from an investigation that was launched by Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police in London, Ont., say leads from their German counterparts have left two men facing charges, including one count of unlawfully accessing child pornography for one of the accused.

In early March, officers with London police’s internet child exploitation (ICE) unit were alerted by the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre about an individual accessing suspected child pornography.

The alert stemmed from an investigation launched by Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office after officers traced cryptocurrency transactions made to a website offering the content.

The German investigation led officers to a suspect in London, according to London police.

Following an investigation of their own, London police’s ICE unit carried out a search on Wednesday of a home on Saddy Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say “a large quantity of computers and electronic devices” were seized in the search, along with evidence of the alleged accessing of child pornography.

The following items were also taken in during the search, according to police:

  • 11.85 grams of suspected methamphetamine, valued at $1,185
  • 21.2 grams of psilocybin, valued at $212
  • two hydromorphone pills, valued at $60
  • numerous digital scales

Two London men, aged 24 and 28, have been jointly charged with two offences related to drug trafficking, along with one count of unlawful possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

The 24-year-old also faces one count of unlawfully accessing child pornography.

Both men are set to appear in court on Aug. 24.

Police say an investigation into the matter is ongoing and anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police.

