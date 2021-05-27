Regina police seize an estimated $1.1 million in fentanyl

Send this page to someone via email

Three adult males were arrested in Regina’s largest seizure of 2,800 grams of fentanyl estimated in value of $1.1 million dollars.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), 31-year-old Guleed Abdiaziz Warsame of Calgary, 29-year-old Yusuf Muse of Mississauga, Ont., and 20-year-old Abbas Abdinour, of Toronto were arrested in relation to the investigation.

The Regina Police Service Drug Unit (RDU) with assistance by the Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and uniformed patrol members also seized over 450 grams of cocaine, a stolen and loaded handgun, over $43,000 in Canadian currency and other items used to traffic controlled substances.

“To give these amounts some context: 2,800 grams of fentanyl is approximately 28,000 doses,” according to a RPS media release. “Four-hundred and fifty grams of cocaine has a street value of $45,000.00.”

According to the RPS, the investigation and enforcement action took place on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The RPS executed a total of seven search warrants on five residences and two vehicles.

The areas where these searches were conducted took place in the Greens area, two in the Glen Cairn neighbourhood, one in Windsor Park and the other in the Hawkstone area.

“The cost of the human misery and suffering caused by illegal drugs is immeasurable,” according to the statement.

According to RPS, all three males made their first court appearance before Provincial Court on May 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm.



Warsame was charged with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl – S.5(2) CDSA;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine – S.5(2) CDSA;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine – S.5(2) CDSA; Proceeds Over $5000 – S.355(a) CC; and

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public – S.88 CC

Muse was charged with the following:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl- S.5(2) CDSA;

Proceeds Over $5000- S.355(a) CC;

Unsafe storage of a restricted firearm- S.86(2) CC;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose- S.88 CC;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm- S. 91(1) CC;

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition- S. 95(1)(a) CC;

Possession of a restricted weapon obtained by crime- S.96(1) CC;

Unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon- S.91(2) CC;

Obstruct police officer- S.129(a) CC; and

Possession of a forged document with intent- S.368(1)(d) CC

Abdinour was charged with the following:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl- S.5(2) CDSA; and

Proceeds over $5000- S.355(a) CC.

