Sports

Raptors keeping options open heading in to draft

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2021 1:07 pm

The Toronto Raptors’ general manager says the team is keeping all options open ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft.

Bobby Webster says the team has narrowed its list of potential players to pick, but it could change depending on the three teams picking ahead of them.

The Detroit Pistons have the first pick, followed by the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and then the Raptors.

The consensus opinion has been that the first overall pick will be either a one-and-done college player — such as Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, Southern California centre Evan Mosley or Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs — or someone from the G-League development program like guard Jalen Green or forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Webster says the team is focusing on which player will be a good long-term fit for the team.

Raptors executives are in Tampa Bay, Fla., for the draft, but Webster says the team has made a Toronto-themed room to show potential signings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
