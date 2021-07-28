SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP believe wildfires were deliberately started around Salmo B.C. in West Kootenays

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire service issues strong warning to those who defy evacuation orders' Wildfire service issues strong warning to those who defy evacuation orders
WATCH: The BC Wildfire Service has issued one of its strongest warnings yet to people who defy evacuation orders, saying not only are they getting in the way of firefighters, but they could find themselves with no way out.

RCMP in a small village in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia are investigating the cause of some recently sparked wildfires.

Police said on July 24, officers responded, along with the Salmo Fire Department, to as many as four brush fires located northwest of Highway 3 and Highway 6 intersection.

Police believe that all four fires were human-caused and have reason to believe that they may have been deliberately set.

Our investigators have been working diligently on this case, and have seized physical evidence from the fire scenes, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District said in a release.

Read more: Weather statements for heat, smoky skies issued for lower third of B.C.

Fire crews worked fast to extinguish each of the fires before they could spread.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

One of the fire crews responding reported spotting a man fleeing from the area on foot.

That person of interest was described to police as wearing a pair of tan coloured pants.

Click to play video: 'Concerns about the adverse affects of B.C. wildfire smoke pollution' Concerns about the adverse affects of B.C. wildfire smoke pollution
Concerns about the adverse affects of B.C. wildfire smoke pollution

Since those incidents, crews have responded to another three fires in the Salmo area.

The most recent blazes included a small fire discovered at approximately 5 a.m. on July 26 at the end of Lagoon Road, a fire at about 4:30 p.m. up the Bombi pass, and the last at 5 p.m. near the intersection of highways 3 and 6.

It is not yet known if the fires are connected.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212. Or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildfires tagBC Wildfire tagArson tagSalmo tagHuman-caused Wildfires tagWest Kootenays tagBC wildfires human caused tagSalmo arsonist tagSalmo fires tagSalmo fires set tagSalmo wildires tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers