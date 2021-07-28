RCMP believe wildfires were deliberately started around Salmo B.C. in West Kootenays

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in a small village in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia are investigating the cause of some recently sparked wildfires.

Police said on July 24, officers responded, along with the Salmo Fire Department, to as many as four brush fires located northwest of Highway 3 and Highway 6 intersection.

Police believe that all four fires were human-caused and have reason to believe that they may have been deliberately set.

Our investigators have been working diligently on this case, and have seized physical evidence from the fire scenes, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District said in a release.

Fire crews worked fast to extinguish each of the fires before they could spread.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the fire crews responding reported spotting a man fleeing from the area on foot.

That person of interest was described to police as wearing a pair of tan coloured pants.

2:31 Concerns about the adverse affects of B.C. wildfire smoke pollution Concerns about the adverse affects of B.C. wildfire smoke pollution

Since those incidents, crews have responded to another three fires in the Salmo area.

The most recent blazes included a small fire discovered at approximately 5 a.m. on July 26 at the end of Lagoon Road, a fire at about 4:30 p.m. up the Bombi pass, and the last at 5 p.m. near the intersection of highways 3 and 6.

It is not yet known if the fires are connected.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212. Or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement