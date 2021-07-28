Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Longueuil police investigate multiple overnight fires in Boucherville

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 11:02 am
Police investigate a series of overnight fires in Boucherville. July 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Police investigate a series of overnight fires in Boucherville. July 28, 2021. Brayden Jagger Haines

Longueuil police are investigating after multiple fires were lit overnight in a residential area of Boucherville on Montreal’s South Shore.

Starting at around 2:40 a.m., four fires were set ablaze in the span of 10 minutes, according to Longueuil police.

The charred remains span a three-block radius with various items set on fire.

Dumpsters, pallets, and construction materials were targeted.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man dead after fire at Rivière-des-Prairies residence

A garage door of a residential complex on Louis-Herbert Street sustained the most damage after nearby garbage cans were set ablaze.

Police are investigating the arsons. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made and police have no suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are gathering witness accounts and reviewing police surveillance footage.

Officials tell Global News they believe young arsonists are to blame for the fires.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Arson tagFires tagLongueuil Police tagSouth Shore tagBoucherville tagArsonist tagLouis-Herbert Street tagsetting fires tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers