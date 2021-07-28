Longueuil police investigate multiple overnight fires in Boucherville

Send this page to someone via email

Longueuil police are investigating after multiple fires were lit overnight in a residential area of Boucherville on Montreal’s South Shore.

Starting at around 2:40 a.m., four fires were set ablaze in the span of 10 minutes, according to Longueuil police.

The charred remains span a three-block radius with various items set on fire.

Dumpsters, pallets, and construction materials were targeted.

A garage door of a residential complex on Louis-Herbert Street sustained the most damage after nearby garbage cans were set ablaze.

Police are investigating the arsons. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made and police have no suspects.

Police are gathering witness accounts and reviewing police surveillance footage.

Officials tell Global News they believe young arsonists are to blame for the fires.