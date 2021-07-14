Man dead after fire at Rivière-des-Prairies residence

A man has died after a fire at a residence on Gouin Boulevard in Rivière-des-Prairies on the eastern tip of the Island of Montreal on Wednesday morning.

According to Montreal police, the person was first found unconscious at the scene. Police received a call at 5:10 a.m., from the fire department requiring assistance to put out the fire and secure the scene.

The city’s fire department said the man died at the age of 79 and the cause of death has yet to be determined.

According to the fire department, the blaze was as big as the building and spread to 19 units. A total of 60 firefighters were dispatched to the location.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident resulted in the injury of one firefighter, however his injuries are minor.

The fire was put out early in the afternoon, but the house was completely destroyed. If there were any smoke detectors in the house, police will investigate the cause of the fire and seek to find them.

A spokesperson for the fire department urged residents to double check that their smoke detectors are turned on and working in their homes. It serves as a reminder that it has the potential to save lives.