N.S. police recover human remains during search for Arlene McLean, missing for almost 22 years

Police in Nova Scotia have discovered human remains during a search for an Eastern Passage woman who’s been missing for nearly 22 years.

Arlene McLean was reported missing from Eastern Passage in 1999, after she left her home the evening of September 8.

She left the impression with her common-law spouse that she wouldn’t be gone long, but has not been seen since and her vehicle — a 1993 four door green Hyundai Elantra — was never recovered.

She took only her purse and the clothes she was wearing, and left behind her common-law spouse and eight-year-old son. Her case was added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program.

Police have said the circumstances of her disappearance are suspicious and foul play may be involved.

In a release Wednesday, the RCMP said the integrated RCMP/HRP special investigation section of the criminal investigation division has recovered human remains during the search for McLean.

It said police are working with the medical examiner’s office to conclusively identify the remains.

In an interview, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said she could not provide more information about when and where the remains were found, citing the ongoing investigation, though she did confirm they were found “recently.”

More information will be provided when available, police say.