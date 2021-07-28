Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. police recover human remains during search for Arlene McLean, missing for almost 22 years

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 28, 2021 10:25 am
Arlene McLean went missing in September 1999.
Arlene McLean went missing in September 1999. Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes

Police in Nova Scotia have discovered human remains during a search for an Eastern Passage woman who’s been missing for nearly 22 years.

Arlene McLean was reported missing from Eastern Passage in 1999, after she left her home the evening of September 8.

She left the impression with her common-law spouse that she wouldn’t be gone long, but has not been seen since and her vehicle — a 1993 four door green Hyundai Elantra — was never recovered.

She took only her purse and the clothes she was wearing, and left behind her common-law spouse and eight-year-old son. Her case was added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program.

Trending Stories

Read more: Shooting death of Quintez Downey added to Nova Scotia’s reward program

Story continues below advertisement

Police have said the circumstances of her disappearance are suspicious and foul play may be involved.

In a release Wednesday, the RCMP said the integrated RCMP/HRP special investigation section of the criminal investigation division has recovered human remains during the search for McLean.

It said police are working with the medical examiner’s office to conclusively identify the remains.

In an interview, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said she could not provide more information about when and where the remains were found, citing the ongoing investigation, though she did confirm they were found “recently.”

More information will be provided when available, police say.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia RCMP tagMissing Woman tagSuspicious Disappearance tagRewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program taghuman remains discovered tagarlene mclean tagmissing eastern passage woman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers