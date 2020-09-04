Menu

Canada

Halifax police add 2019 homicide to major crimes reward program

By Karla Renic Global News
Police say 45-year-old Jason Andrew Smith was shot on Dec. 15, 2019, and died the following day in hospital.
The Chronicle Herald obituary

The province says the 2019 homicide of Jason Andrew Smith has been added to a rewards program offering up to $150,000 for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible.

According to police, 45-year-old Smith was shot on Dec. 15, 2019, and died the following day in hospital.

Read more: Suspicious death in East Preston ruled a homicide, victim identified

Investigators believe his death was caused by foul play and that there are individuals who have useful information on the case.

“I urge anyone with information to come forward,” Mark Furey, attorney general and minister of justice, said in a news release.

According to his obituary, Smith was born in Halifax and was nicknamed Wiggy by his loved ones.

Smith was passionate about basketball, music and technology.

The obituary also says Smith was engaged when he died.

“I hope the addition of this case to the rewards program will help Mr. Smith’s loved ones and the community find closure,” Furey said in the release.

Police ask anyone with information on Smith’s homicide to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.

