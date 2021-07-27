Winnipeg airport gets $12 million in federal stimulus funding

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s airport is getting a $12-million boost from the federal government to help it recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, along with Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal and local MP Terry Duguid, announced the support for Richardson International Airport Tuesday morning.

“Canada’s airports are major contributors to our economy, and play a crucial role in sustaining the social and economic well-being of our communities,” said Alghabra.

“This financial support will ensure that, as Canada works towards recovery and travel restart post-pandemic, the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport will be able to provide regional accessibility and safe, reliable and efficient air services for residents and workers in Winnipeg and its surrounding communities.”

A portion of the funding — $7 million — comes from Transport Canada’s Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, and will be used for infrastructure improvements, like rehabbing the taxiway and access roads.

A further $5.7 million is from Transport Canada’s Airport Relief Fund, in order to help the airport continue operations and maintain essential services in light of the pandemic’s disruption.

Both funding sources are part of a federal stimulus recovery plan introduced in the fall of last year.

“Today’s announcement is good news for this region,” said Barry Rempel of the Winnipeg Airports Authority.

“Our collective social and economic recovery depends on connectivity, and this commitment from the federal government accelerates our recovery by investing in the critical infrastructure needed at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.”

