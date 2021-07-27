16-year-old teen found ‘safe and sound’ after Tuesday’s Amber Alert

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police have made an arrest in connection with Tuesday morning’s Amber Alert.

A 22-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly abducting a 16-year-old girl.

The teen was found “safe and sound,” according to Montreal police.

The SPVM sent out the Amber Alert for the Montreal area at around 6:20 a.m.

Montreal police thanked the population for their help in the event.

