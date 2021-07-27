Menu

Crime

16-year-old teen found ‘safe and sound’ after Tuesday’s Amber Alert

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 9:47 am
SPVM View image in full screen
Montreal police say the man went missing around 7 p.m. on Saturday. The Canadian Press

Montreal police have made an arrest in connection with Tuesday morning’s Amber Alert.

A 22-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly abducting a 16-year-old girl.

The teen was found “safe and sound,” according to Montreal police.

The SPVM sent out the Amber Alert for the Montreal area at around 6:20 a.m.

Montreal police thanked the population for their help in the event.

