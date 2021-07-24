Man arrested after pickup truck crashes into Montreal business: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested for possible drunk driving after his vehicle crashed into a store in Montreal.

An emergency call was placed at about 2:30 a.m., indicating that a pickup truck smashed into a business front door in the Rivière-des-Prairies area of Montreal.

Montreal police arrived at the scene and found the 33-year-old man without any visible injuries.

Montreal police spokeswoman Caroline Chèvrefils says the man appeared to be intoxicated and was transported to a detention centre for a breathalyzer test.

Chèvrefils says that the store damages were mostly found inside, without specifying the name of the business.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are yet to be laid.

