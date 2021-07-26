SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada’s Kylie Masse wins silver in 100-metre backstroke at Tokyo Olympics

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 9:57 pm
Canada's Kylie Masse competes in the women's 100m backstroke semifinal during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, July 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
Canada's Kylie Masse competes in the women's 100m backstroke semifinal during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, July 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

Canada’s Kylie Masse has won the silver medal in the women’s 100-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.

Masse posted a time of 57.72 seconds in the event final Tuesday, just a fraction of a second behind Australian Kaylee McKeown, who took the gold. Regan Smith of the United States took the bronze.

Masse came out flying right out of the gate and was in the lead after the turn at the halfway point. But McKeown, who was on Masse’s heels throughout the race, was able to steadily gain ground before stealing the win.

Masse’s medal is the latest in a string of prizes for Canada’s swimming team, including the country’s first gold medal of the Games won by Margaret Mac Neil in the 100-metre butterfly on Monday.

Trending Stories

Read more: Maggie Mac Neil wins Canada’s first gold medal at Tokyo Olympics in 100m butterfly

Story continues below advertisement

Mac Neil also won silver along with Kayla Sanchez, Penny Oleksiak and Rebecca Smith in the women’s 100-metre relay on Sunday.

So far, Canada has also won another silver in the women’s synchronized three-metre springboard diving event and a bronze in women’s judo — Canada’s first medal ever won in the latter sport.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Canada bags gold medal in swimming, first medal in judo at Tokyo Olympics' Canada bags gold medal in swimming, first medal in judo at Tokyo Olympics
Canada bags gold medal in swimming, first medal in judo at Tokyo Olympics
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagTokyo Olympics tagSummer Olympics tag2020 Olympics tagTokyo Olympics 2021 tagOlympics 2021 tagsummer olympics 2021 tagolympics results tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers