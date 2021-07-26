Canada’s Kylie Masse wins silver in 100-metre backstroke at Tokyo Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Kylie Masse has won the silver medal in the women’s 100-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.

Masse posted a time of 57.72 seconds in the event final Tuesday, just a fraction of a second behind Australian Kaylee McKeown, who took the gold. Regan Smith of the United States took the bronze.

Masse came out flying right out of the gate and was in the lead after the turn at the halfway point. But McKeown, who was on Masse’s heels throughout the race, was able to steadily gain ground before stealing the win.

Masse’s medal is the latest in a string of prizes for Canada’s swimming team, including the country’s first gold medal of the Games won by Margaret Mac Neil in the 100-metre butterfly on Monday.

Mac Neil also won silver along with Kayla Sanchez, Penny Oleksiak and Rebecca Smith in the women’s 100-metre relay on Sunday.

So far, Canada has also won another silver in the women’s synchronized three-metre springboard diving event and a bronze in women’s judo — Canada’s first medal ever won in the latter sport.

