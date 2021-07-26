RCMP called to possible drowning at Chestermere Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP said its officers were called to a possible drowning at Chestermere Lake at about 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Police said they were told a man did not resurface after going underwater in the lake east of Calgary. They said he was seen struggling in the water before that.

In addition to Mounties, members of Chestermere Fire Services were called to the scene.

An ambulance was seen parked by the lake.

Chestermere is located about 20 kilometres east of Calgary.

