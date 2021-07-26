Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP called to possible drowning at Chestermere Lake

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 7:57 pm
The RCMP said its officers were called to what they were told was a possible drowning at Chestermere Lake at about 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
The RCMP said its officers were called to what they were told was a possible drowning at Chestermere Lake at about 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Blake Lough/ Global News

The RCMP said its officers were called to a possible drowning at Chestermere Lake at about 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Police said they were told a man did not resurface after going underwater in the lake east of Calgary. They said he was seen struggling in the water before that.

READ MORE: Man drowns at Alberta lake as RCMP issue warning about water safety 

In addition to Mounties, members of Chestermere Fire Services were called to the scene.

An ambulance was seen parked by the lake.

Trending Stories

Chestermere is located about 20 kilometres east of Calgary.

More to come…

Watch below: (From July 17, 2021) Kelly Carter with the Lifesaving Society joins Global News Calgary to discuss water safety following several drownings in Alberta this summer.

Click to play video: 'Alberta sees multiple drownings during summer of extreme heat' Alberta sees multiple drownings during summer of extreme heat
Alberta sees multiple drownings during summer of extreme heat – Jul 17, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagWater Safety tagChestermere tagPossible drowning tagChestermere RCMP tagCHESTERMERE LAKE tagChestermere Fire Services tagPossible drowning at Chestermere Lake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers