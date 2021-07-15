Possible drowning at Wizard Lake, southwest of Edmonton: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were called to a lake 45 minutes southwest of Edmonton on Wednesday night for a possible drowning.

The RCMP said they could not confirm the age of the person they were looking for. They said police were called about the incident at Wizard Lake at about 8 p.m.

A Global News crew at the scene saw police vehicles, a fire truck and an ambulance by the lake. Divers could be seen going into the lake to look for the missing person.

No details were provided on how the possible drowning unfolded.

Wizard Lake is about 65 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

