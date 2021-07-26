Woman paddle-boarding on Nanaimo, B.C. lake reports seeing body in water

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who was paddle boarding on a Nanaimo lake called the police after she said she saw a body floating in the water.

The woman was near the south end of Westwood Lake at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday when she first saw the body, police said.

She then immediately paddled to the lifeguard station and called 911.

Police, fire and BC Emergency Health Services all responded to the call and the fire department used its quick response vessel to search the water.

The RCMP Under Water Recovery Team was also called out and searched the water but neither crew found a body.

RCMP officers remained in the area throughout the day to check on any vehicles that were left unattended after the park closed but none were found, police said.

“There have been no further reports. Police will continue to monitor the area and are prepared to respond immediately should there be any further sightings,” Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-27551.