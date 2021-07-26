Albertan Brandon Giffen guilty of manslaughter Kristian Ayoungman’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Brandon Giffen was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter in a Calgary courtroom on Monday, responsible for the death of Kristian Ayoungman more than two years ago.

Ayoungman, a 24-year-old hockey player from Siksika Nation, was fatally shot in a vehicle near Strathmore on March 17, 2019.

Brandon and his brother Kody Giffen were charged with Ayoungman’s death.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Ayoungman sold Kody a pack of cigarettes for $20, but Kody complained that the pack wasn’t full, prompting a fight outside the King Eddy Pub in Strathmore, which spilled over to an apartment building.

Kody involved his older brother, Brandon, who emerged from his apartment with a hunting rifle, causing Ayoungman and his friends to flee in a truck driven by Breeana Crawler.

Crawler tried to evade the Giffens, driving through Strathmore and ending up south of the town on the highway.

Kody pulled over, and Brandon exited the vehicle and fired a shot, striking and killing Ayoungman.

Kody was sentenced to four years in prison on March 16, 2021, after his August 2020 manslaughter guilty plea.

