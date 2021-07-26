Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Albertan Brandon Giffen guilty of manslaughter Kristian Ayoungman’s death

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 5:29 pm
Kristian Ayoungman played for the Strathmore Wheatland Kings. View image in full screen
Kristian Ayoungman played for the Strathmore Wheatland Kings. Courtesy: Strathmore Wheatland Kings

Brandon Giffen was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter in a Calgary courtroom on Monday, responsible for the death of Kristian Ayoungman more than two years ago.

Ayoungman, a 24-year-old hockey player from Siksika Nation, was fatally shot in a vehicle near Strathmore on March 17, 2019.

Brandon and his brother Kody Giffen were charged with Ayoungman’s death.

Read more: Trial continues for Alberta man accused of killing Kristian Ayoungman

According to an agreed statement of facts, Ayoungman sold Kody a pack of cigarettes for $20, but Kody complained that the pack wasn’t full, prompting a fight outside the King Eddy Pub in Strathmore, which spilled over to an apartment building.

Trending Stories

Kody involved his older brother, Brandon, who emerged from his apartment with a hunting rifle, causing Ayoungman and his friends to flee in a truck driven by Breeana Crawler.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Mother of Alberta man who was shot to death now robbed of son’s hockey ring

Crawler tried to evade the Giffens, driving through Strathmore and ending up south of the town on the highway.

Kody pulled over, and Brandon exited the vehicle and fired a shot, striking and killing Ayoungman.

Kody was sentenced to four years in prison on March 16, 2021, after his August 2020 manslaughter guilty plea.

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Court tagKristian Ayoungman tagKristian Ayoungman death tagBrandon Giffen tagAberta death tagBrandon Giffen manslaughter tagBrandon Giffen manslaughter Kristian Ayoungman tagBrandon Giffen verdict tagKristian Ayoungman verdict tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers