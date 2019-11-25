Menu

Grey Cup performance honours slain Siksika Nation hockey player

By Cami Kepke Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 8:23 pm
Kristian Ayoungman played for the Strathmore Wheatland Kings.
Kristian Ayoungman played for the Strathmore Wheatland Kings. Supplied by the Strathmore Wheatland Kings

One of the most meaningful moments of the 107th Grey Cup was over before the kickoff even happened.

More than 35,000 fans inside McMahon Stadium and even more across the country watched Siksika Nation councillor Eldon Weasel Child perform an honour song he wrote two decades ago.

“I thought it was fitting being that it’s [McMahon] in the heart of Blackfoot confederacy territory to do that song,” Weasel Child said. “I hope they see we have a beautiful culture and these are parts of our way of life that have been unaltered for hundreds of years.”

Story continues below advertisement

But the performance had an even deeper meaning than simply showcasing the unique culture.

Weasel Head wore the hockey jersey of the late Kristian Ayoungman, who was shot and killed earlier this year.

Ayoungman was a star hockey player and powwow dancer who bridged the gap between Siksika and nearby Strathmore.

The tribute was a surprise to his family and friends.

“Seeing Eldon wear my son’s jersey was a proud moment,” Kristian’s mother, Melodie Ayoungman said. “It really means a lot. It brings a lot of emotions back.”

“We all miss my son. He touched many lives.”

Siksika Health Services CEO Tyler White envisioned including Ayoungman’s jersey.

“We made a strong statement inspired by [Melodie’s] strength,” White said in a statement. “It was a proud and emotional moment for everyone involved. Hopefully, you felt the same way.”

Ayoungman believes this moment was bigger than Grey Cup — a step forward in reconciliation.

She said the gesture helps to support her family as they prepare for their first holidays without Kristian, along with upcoming court dates.

Brandon Daniel Giffen and Kody Allan Giffen face first-degree murder charges in Ayoungman’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

But for that moment at McMahon Stadium, Ayoungman’s friends and family were able to focus on what he achieved and the people he impacted through his short life.

