Crime

Trial continues for Alberta man accused of killing Kristian Ayoungman

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 11:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Trial continues for man accused in death of Kristian Ayoungman' Trial continues for man accused in death of Kristian Ayoungman
WATCH: More testimony was heard on Friday at the Calgary Courts Centre for the trial of Brandon Giffen. He's accused of first-degree murder in the death of Kristian Ayoungman in 2019. Jenna Freeman reports.

On Friday the trial for the accused in the shooting death of a promising young Strathmore hockey player continued.

Brandon Giffen was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Kristian Ayoungman after a fight outside a Strathmore bar in March 2019.

The prosecution rejected a plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter for Giffen.

Read more: Trial starts for brother accused of 1st-degree murder in death of promising Strathmore hockey player

Ayoungman was found dead in his vehicle east of Calgary on March 17, 2019.

On Friday a ballistics witness testified as the trial continued at the Calgary Courts Centre.

Outside the court, supporters gathered to help the family as they continue to struggle with his death and the court process.

Click to play video: 'Grieving Alberta family upset after accused murderer gets bail' Grieving Alberta family upset after accused murderer gets bail
Grieving Alberta family upset after accused murderer gets bail – Aug 15, 2019

Melodie Ayoungman-Hunt, Kristian’s mother, said that the ceremonies of traditional song and dance were a comfort during a difficult time for Ayoungman’s family and friends.

“Every time court comes it brings back all those memories of that day,” his mother said. “It changed my life, and our entire lives forever.”

Ayoungman was a talented hockey player and his former teammates wore jerseys in his honor outside the courthouse.

Read more: Jersey retired of Calgary-area hockey player who was shot to death

Captain of the Siksika Buffaloes Colten Wildman said it’s been a huge loss to the team and the community.

“He loved what he was doing no matter what it was,” Wildman said. “It’s just hard to go on without that presence, without it in our dressing room. Not just in our dressing room — in life in general.”

The trial is expected to conclude next week.

