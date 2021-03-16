Man sentenced to at least 4 years in prison for shooting death of Alberta hockey player

Send this page to someone via email

One of two brothers charged in the shooting death of a young Alberta hockey player will spend at least four years in prison for his crime.

Kody Giffen pleaded guilty in August 2020 to manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Kristian Ayoungman. He was found dead in his vehicle east of Calgary two years ago, on March 17, 2019.

Kody and his brother Brandon Giffen were initially charged with first-degree murder in Ayoungman’s death. Brandon is set to stand trial in June.

Ayoungman’s death sent waves of shock and grief through the southern Alberta town of Strathmore, where he’d become a beloved member of the community and local hockey teams.

Months after he was killed, Ayoungman’s jersey was retired in the Strathmore Family Centre Arena during a ceremony that paid tribute to his life and his First Nation culture.

“Anything you needed, he was there for you,” Shadoe Stoodley, a former head coach of the Strathmore Wheatland Kings, said at the time.

“You couldn’t say a bad thing about him. He was honestly one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, and it was an honour to know him and it was an honour to coach him.”

— With files from Jill Croteau, Global News