Crime

Man sentenced to at least 4 years in prison for shooting death of Alberta hockey player

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 5:00 pm
Kristian Ayoungman played for the Strathmore Wheatland Kings.
Kristian Ayoungman played for the Strathmore Wheatland Kings. Supplied by the Strathmore Wheatland Kings

One of two brothers charged in the shooting death of a young Alberta hockey player will spend at least four years in prison for his crime.

Kody Giffen pleaded guilty in August 2020 to manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Kristian Ayoungman. He was found dead in his vehicle east of Calgary two years ago, on March 17, 2019.

Read more: Southern Alberta hockey community shocked by homicide of young player

Kody and his brother Brandon Giffen were initially charged with first-degree murder in Ayoungman’s death. Brandon is set to stand trial in June.

Ayoungman’s death sent waves of shock and grief through the southern Alberta town of Strathmore, where he’d become a beloved member of the community and local hockey teams.

Months after he was killed, Ayoungman’s jersey was retired in the Strathmore Family Centre Arena during a ceremony that paid tribute to his life and his First Nation culture.

Click to play video: 'Jersey retired of Calgary-area hockey player who was shot to death' Jersey retired of Calgary-area hockey player who was shot to death
Jersey retired of Calgary-area hockey player who was shot to death – Nov 17, 2019

“Anything you needed, he was there for you,” Shadoe Stoodley, a former head coach of the Strathmore Wheatland Kings, said at the time.

“You couldn’t say a bad thing about him. He was honestly one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, and it was an honour to know him and it was an honour to coach him.”

— With files from Jill Croteau, Global News

