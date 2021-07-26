B.C. wildfire update Monday: An area the size of Metro Vancouver burned this season

Send this page to someone via email

There are no new major wildfire evacuations in B.C. Monday morning but crews are still battling huge blazes across the province.

There are currently 259 fires burning, with 11 of those sparked in the last two days.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said there are now 39 wildfires of note, which means they are either threatening communities or highly visible.

More than 4,000 square kilometres have been scorched so far this fire season, which is roughly the same area as Metro Vancouver, all the way to Chilliwack.

Firefighters from Mexico have now arrived in B.C. to assist crews on the front lines of the fires.

Canadian Armed Forces members have now also arrived at the Thomas Creek wildfire in the South Okanagan, which is still nearly 7,000 hectares in size and out of control.

That fire has now moved into the Christie Mountain area, which burned during last year’s fire season, and could mean a decreased risk for those living nearby.

The biggest area of concern in B.C. remains the Kamloops Fire Centre, with 16 wildfires of note and 91 fires burning there in total.

The Nk’Mip Creek fire north of Osoyoos is still an estimated 6,800 hectares in size and firefighters continue to work there overnight to protect structures in and near the Shrike subdivision.

One hundred firefighters from Mexico will be joining the fight on this fire Monday.

The fire remains quite active towards Oliver, while it has improved on the Osoyoos side.

The Two Mile Road fire near Sicamous, which is believed to be 1,000 hectares, appears to be burning away from structures and the B.C. Wildfire Service said crews are making good progress holding the guard around the community.

A successfully planned ignition was held on the Tremont Creek wildfire Saturday evening.

The last step before commencing the planned ignition is to organize resources and conduct a safety briefing. Here is an example of a successful planned ignition on the Tremont Creek (K21849) wildfire yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/ECMsbIpQsq — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 26, 2021

Southwest of Merritt, crews are still battling the July Mountain wildfire.

Thick smoke from that blaze is visible from the Coquihalla Highway and it is still considered to be burning out of control.

Twenty-five properties in the Thompson Nicola region have been under an evacuation order since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the White Rock Lake wildfire, northeast of Merritt continues to be an issue for crews.

It is an estimated 12,500 hectares in size and high temperatures and increased winds have resulted in heightened fire activity and more smoke.

An area restriction order is now in place for the Grizzly Lake area due to the 4,891-hectare wildfire.

The size of the area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public, the B.C. Wildfire Service said.

The #BCWildfire Service has implemented an Area Restriction Order for the vicinity of the Grizzly Lake (G41711) wildfire. The size of the area restriction reflects the continued need to protect the public. Map of the affected area: https://t.co/aCDsCbR0dJ pic.twitter.com/A3kWqsRnYE — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 26, 2021

