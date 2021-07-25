Menu

Canada

Canadian Armed Forces arrive at Thomas Creek wildfire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 4:35 pm
The Canadian Armed Forces are assessing the Thomas Creek wildfire to see if their help will be needed. View image in full screen
The Canadian Armed Forces are assessing the Thomas Creek wildfire to see if their help will be needed. Meghann Fletcher

The Thomas Creek Wildfire in the South Okanagan is still nearly 7,000 hectares in size and out of control.

Canadian Armed Forces members have arrived and are assessing the fire to determine if their help will be needed.

“The B.C. Wildfire Service and the Canadian Armed Forces are assessing this fire to determine if it is a suitable location for military personnel to assist in firefighting efforts,” wrote B.C. Wildfire Service staff, in an update.

Read more: Residents living near fire outside of Okanagan Falls urged to take evacuation alert seriously

The wildfire has now moved into the Christie Mountain area, which burned last summer in a wildfire.

“The fire has now burned into the area of the Christie Mountain fire, which may result in decreased fire behavior in that area due to a reduction in available fuel,” said B.C. Wildfire Service staff.

“Crews and equipment will be working in the Christie Mountain area to create guard lines using existing roads, old fire guards and other natural features.”

Read more: Brenda Creek wildfire evacuation alert rescinded

Fire activity has been relatively quiet on Sunday but is expected to increase in the afternoon, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Forty-five firefighters and five helicopters are currently fighting the blaze.

