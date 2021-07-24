Sicamous evacuation order extended at least a week as wildfires hold steady: Mayor

Send this page to someone via email

The evacuation order for some Sicamous residents will be extended for at least another week, according to the District of Sicamous.

“That’s the response we got from the crews that are up there right now,” said Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz.

“We are going to hold this evacuation order in place for a minimum of seven to 10 days. I know (residents) are not going to like hearing this, but we are taking the advice from the professionals.”

There is little to no accommodation for evacuees in Sicamous some evacuees said off-camera, but declined interviews.

Rysz is asking Sicamous residents who may have extra space in their homes to help out.

“At the seniors center, they are taking information of people that can put their home up, and please if you have that space, give the community some help,” said Rysz.

The Two Mile Road wildfire did not grow overnight, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

However, the Sicamous Fire Department’s chief said there is concern with the north flank of the fire at Sicamous Creek.

“The terrain is very steep and difficult, as you can imagine,” said Brett Oringo, Sicamous’ fire chief.

“If it were to cross, we would then have a fire coming around the backside of Sicamous and that would not be good — there is a threat that it can cross (the creek).”

Thirty-two B.C. wildfire firefighters along with 15 Sicamous firefighters are battling the blaze.

They say the fire is still very active and out of control, and is still estimated to be 1,000 hectares in size.

