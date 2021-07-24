Nk’Mip Creek wildfire: 126 more properties ordered to evacuate

Send this page to someone via email

More than 100 properties were told to evacuate on Saturday because of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire that’s burning near Osoyoos.

Estimated at 6,800 hectares and deemed to be out of control by the BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) ordered an additional 126 properties to evacuate in and around the Baldy Mountain neighbourhood.

According to the regional district, the total number of properties now under evacuation order is 248, and 318 properties remain on evacuation alert until further notice.

The #RDKB has UPGRADED the Evacuation Alert to an Order for the Mt Baldy Area in Area E/West Boundary with 126 properties now ordered to evacuate due to Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire Grand Forks Search & Rescue delivering orders now: https://t.co/WTddIRYnXo @EmergMgtRDOS pic.twitter.com/uW9fKkjMkY — RDKB Emergency Info (@RDKB_Emergency) July 24, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Previously, the area now under evacuation order had been under an evacuation alert that had been issued on Tuesday.

“The BC Wildfire Service confirmed with the RDKB overnight that residents would need to leave the area this morning,” the regional district said in a press release.

The RDKB says the evacuation order area includes Mt. Baldy Ski Resort extending east to include the west side of Fish Lake West Road, Belchrome Forest Service Road and Conkle Lake Provincial Park.

All evacuation orders and alerts, along with a complete list of addresses and maps of the applicable areas, are available at the regional district’s website.

3:16 Nk”Mip Creek fire grows and continues to threaten homes Nk”Mip Creek fire grows and continues to threaten homes

The regional district says anyone ordered to evacuate should gather only essential belongings and exit along Highway 3 toward the Village of Midway, where an evacuation centre is set up at the Boundary Expo Recreation Centre (the arena) at 734 Seventh Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has also issued evacuation orders for properties in the Anarchist Mountain area south of Highway 3. Those orders are available on the regional district’s website.

5:09 The psychological effects of wildfire evacuations The psychological effects of wildfire evacuations

Earlier Saturday, the Osoyoos Indian Band downgraded an evacuation order to an evacuation alert for a handful of addresses, while the RDOS expanded a previous evacuation order to include two addresses.