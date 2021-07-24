Menu

Canada

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire: Osoyoos Indian Band rescinds evacuation order for handful of addresses

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 24, 2021 2:17 pm
A map showing a slice of opposing colour, indicating where an evacuation order for the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos has been replaced by an evacuation alert. As of Saturday morning, the fire near Osoyoos was listed at 6,800 hectares, the same size it was on Friday. View image in full screen
A map showing a slice of opposing colour, indicating where an evacuation order for the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos has been replaced by an evacuation alert. As of Saturday morning, the fire near Osoyoos was listed at 6,800 hectares, the same size it was on Friday. Emergency Info BC

The Osoyoos Indian Band has rescinded an evacuation order and replaced it with an evacuation alert for a handful of addresses affected by the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire.

The affected addresses include the following businesses on Rancher Creek Road: Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre, Spirit Ridge Resort, Sonora Dunes Golf Course and Nk’Mip Winery.

The other two addresses are 2000 Valleyview Drive (The Residences) and 600 Rancher Creek Road.

While those addresses are under evacuation alert, hundreds remain under evacuation orders that were issued either by the Osoyoos Indian Band, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) or the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

Trending Stories

Even more addresses remain under evacuation alerts that are still in effect. More information is available on the RDOS website.

Read more: Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos now at 6,800 hectares; 1 home lost

As of Saturday morning, the fire was listed at 6,800 hectares, the same size it was on Friday.

The fire had previously been estimated at 2,000 hectares, but it tripled in size after smoky skies cleared, allowing for more accurate mapping.

Click to play video: 'Nk”Mip Creek fire grows and continues to threaten homes' Nk”Mip Creek fire grows and continues to threaten homes
Nk”Mip Creek fire grows and continues to threaten homes

On Saturday, the RDOS will be hosting a 2 p.m., update on wildfires in the area.

The broadcast will be streamed to the RDOS YouTube channel.

