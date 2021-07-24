Smoky skies hindering aviation assistance in Michaud, Octopus Creek wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

A trio of wildfires burning along Lower Arrow Lake in B.C.’s Interior have been grouped into one complex.

The Arrow Lake Complex includes the Michaud Creek, Octopus Creek and Renata Creek wildfires, and are now being overseen by one team instead of separately.

The Michaud Creek fire is listed at 4,600 hectares, while the nearby — but across the lake — Octopus Creek fire is estimated at 11,444 hectares. Slightly south, the Renata Creek fire is at 2,196 hectares.

RDCK Media Release – Online public information session scheduled for Edgewood, Needles and area residents impacted by the Evacuation Order due to the Michaud Creek wildfire – July 23 at 1:00 pm. Follow the link for all the details on how to connect: https://t.co/uvh39RNIm0 pic.twitter.com/V4srYv7fKL — RDCK (@RDofCK) July 23, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Combined, there are two large evacuation orders affecting the communities of Edgewood, Needles and Fauquier.

A fire information officer said the fires were 100 per cent smoked in on Saturday, resulting in good and bad news.

“Fortunately, that means there’s a lot less wind,” said fire information officer Caroline Charbonneau.

“And the smoke actually covers the fire, which helps decrease fire behaviour because the sun can’t affect it by heating it up.”

The downside, though is no aerial assistance until the smoke clears.

0:54 B.C. wildfires: Mexican fire crews arrive to help tame blazes B.C. wildfires: Mexican fire crews arrive to help tame blazes

On Wednesday, the Regional District of Central Kootenay expanded its evacuation order in Electoral Area K for the Michaud Creek wildfire. The expansion included the communities of Edgewood and Needles, north to Whatshan Lake for a total of 356 properties.

Story continues below advertisement

A list of the affected addresses can be found on the regional district’s website.

Meanwhile, an evacuation alert was issued on Wednesday for the Renata Creek wildfire, which is around eight kilometres west of Renata.

And on Tuesday, an evacuation order was issued for the community of Fauquier because of the Octopus Creek wildfire.

5:09 The psychological effects of wildfire evacuations The psychological effects of wildfire evacuations

Regarding how many firefighters are battling the fires, two firefighters are on scene for Michaud Creek and 21 firefighters for Octopus Creek. More resources have been requested, and it’s hoped they’ll arrive soon.

The terrain is described as rugged and hilly, with very little access.

According to BC Wildfire, the Michaud Creek fire has seen minimal growth since Tuesday and is around 13.5 kilometres from the south edge of Edgewood.

Story continues below advertisement

The Octopus Creek wildfire is listed as being 11 km south of Fauquier.

On Friday, the Regional District of Central Kootenay held an online public information session. That video can be seen on the regional district’s website.

5:46 Hot, dry and windy across much of B.C. on Friday, concern remains high for residents and wildfire crews Hot, dry and windy across much of B.C. on Friday, concern remains high for residents and wildfire crews