Quebec police recover body of 25-year-old swimmer from Gatineau River

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 9:51 am
Police MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais say a 25-year-old swimmer drowned Sunday in the Gatineau River. File photo. View image in full screen
Police MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais say a 25-year-old swimmer drowned Sunday in the Gatineau River. File photo. Police MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais / Twitter

Divers with Quebec provincial police recovered the body of a 25-year-old man who drowned while swimming in the Gatineau River on Sunday, according to a release.

The MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police received a call at roughly 1 p.m. on Sunday about a man who failed to resurface while swimming with three of his friends near the Gendron Bridge in La Pêche. The covered bridge is a popular tourist destination in the Outaouais region near Wakefield, Que.

Police said in a statement that alcohol was not believed to be a factor and the man was not wearing a floatation device.

An initial search by patrol officers failed, so divers with Sureté du Québec were called in.

They arrived in the evening and made a dive despite poor weather conditions and darkness, police said.

The man’s body was pulled from the river at 9:45 p.m., at which point paramedics confirmed his death.

Next of kin are still being contacted and the man’s identity has not yet been revealed.

