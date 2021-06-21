Body of London, Ont. man recovered from Ottawa River: police

Police say they’ve recovered the body of a man who disappeared in the Ottawa River over the weekend.
Ottawa police and fire services first said they were searching the waters near Lemieux Island after a man was seen entering the river just after 4 p.m. on Sunday but did not surface.
Police said in a brief update Monday morning that a body was recovered from the river overnight.
The victim has been identified as a 26-year-old man from London, Ont.
Police said the investigation is continuing but foul play is not suspected.
