News

Body of London, Ont. man recovered from Ottawa River: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 9:20 am
The Ottawa River, as seen from Major's Hill Park. View image in full screen
The Ottawa River, as seen from Major's Hill Park. Craig Lord / Global News

Police say they’ve recovered the body of a man who disappeared in the Ottawa River over the weekend.

Ottawa police and fire services first said they were searching the waters near Lemieux Island after a man was seen entering the river just after 4 p.m. on Sunday but did not surface.

Police said in a brief update Monday morning that a body was recovered from the river overnight.

The victim has been identified as a 26-year-old man from London, Ont.

Police said the investigation is continuing but foul play is not suspected.

Click to play video: 'Water safety tips' Water safety tips
Water safety tips – May 20, 2021
