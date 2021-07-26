Police seek suspect and vehicle after cyclist struck and killed near Beamsville

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a suspect vehicle after a cyclist was struck and killed on Sunday morning near Beamsville.

Police say the victim, a 51-year-old Grimsby man, was hit by a car while cycling along the North Service Road, between Sann Road North and Tufford Road North, at about 7:30 a.m.

Officers and emergency services personnel found the lone male cyclist suffering from critical injuries. Police say he was pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the cyclist fled the scene westbound on the North Service Road, police say.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door grey/blue, light green sedan.

Police say the car has dark tinted windows and will have heavy damage to the passenger side windshield with a hole in the glass near the roof line, a dented roof on the passenger side, and damage to the front bumper and hood.

The driver, who left the scene, is a white male in his 30s, of heavy set build and approximately six feet tall with dark coloured hair, police say.

Based on the proximity to the Queen Elizabeth Highway (QEW), members of the public in the Hamilton, Halton and Greater Toronto area (GTA) are asked to be on the lookout for the damaged car.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.