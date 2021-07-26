Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect and vehicle after cyclist struck and killed near Beamsville

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted July 26, 2021 9:39 am
Niagara Regional Police say officers and emergency services personnel arrived at the scene Sunday morning, to find the lone male cyclist suffering from critical injuries. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say officers and emergency services personnel arrived at the scene Sunday morning, to find the lone male cyclist suffering from critical injuries. Global News

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a suspect vehicle after a cyclist was struck and killed on Sunday morning near Beamsville.

Police say the victim, a 51-year-old Grimsby man, was hit by a car while cycling along the North Service Road, between Sann Road North and Tufford Road North, at about 7:30 a.m.

Officers and emergency services personnel found the lone male cyclist suffering from critical injuries. Police say he was pronounced dead a short time later in hospital.

Read more: Smoke from Ontario forest fires triggers air quality warning in south of province

The driver of the vehicle that struck the cyclist fled the scene westbound on the North Service Road, police say.

Trending Stories

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door grey/blue, light green sedan.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the car has dark tinted windows and will have heavy damage to the passenger side windshield with a hole in the glass near the roof line, a dented roof on the passenger side, and damage to the front bumper and hood.

Read more: Pilot survives helicopter crash in Brantford after apparently hitting power line

The driver, who left the scene, is a white male in his 30s, of heavy set build and approximately six feet tall with dark coloured hair, police say.

Based on the proximity to the Queen Elizabeth Highway (QEW), members of the public in the Hamilton, Halton and Greater Toronto area (GTA) are asked to be on the lookout for the damaged car.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cycling tagNiagara Regional Police tagCrimestoppers tagNRPS tagBeamsville tagTown of Lincoln tagVineland tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers