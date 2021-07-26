Smoke from Ontario forest fires causing air pollution, special air quality statement issued

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for a portion of southern Ontario after high levels of air pollution due to forest fires in northwestern Ontario.

The weather agency said the smoke from the forest fires is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

The areas under the special air quality statement include Hamilton through Toronto to Ottawa and as far north as Barrie, Grey Bruce and Algonquin.

“Smoke is expected or occurring,” Environment Canada said, adding that smoke plumes may move over southern Ontario. “Air quality may deteriorate if the smoke descends to ground level.”

“If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure,” the weather agency said. “Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada said people may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Those more at risk include children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease such as asthma.