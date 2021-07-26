Pilot survives helicopter crash in Brantford apparently hitting a power line

Send this page to someone via email

BRANTFORD, Ont. — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a helicopter pilot has survived a crash in southwestern Ontario after she appears to have clipped some power lines.

A spokesman for the TSB says a Robinson R44 helicopter was conducting an aerial spray operation north of the airport in Brantford, Ont., at about 7 a.m., when it crashed.

Chris Krepski says preliminary information is that the helicopter collided with a power line.

He says the helicopter was substantially damaged.

Despite that, the Brantford paramedic service chief says the approximately 35-year-old pilot was conscious and appeared to only have fractures and minor injuries.

Russell King says his crews on scene said it was her day to buy a lottery ticket.