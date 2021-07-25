SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. wildfire update: A pause in rapid fire growth but forecast remains hot and dry

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 25, 2021 5:54 pm
Smoke rises from the Octopus Creek wildfire that's burning along the east side of Lower Arrow Lake. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from the Octopus Creek wildfire that's burning along the east side of Lower Arrow Lake. BC Wildfire Service

More than 250 wildfires continued to burn across British Columbia on Sunday, though explosive growth in recent days appeared to slow.

The number of people across the province under evacuation orders dropped from about 5,000 on Saturday to 4,400.

However, nearly 1,750 people remained on evacuation alert.

Read more: Climate change expected to bring longer wildfire seasons and more area burned: Expert

One new wildfire raising concerns was the Garrison Lake fire, burning about 33 kilometres southwest of Princeton.

The fire was first spotted Friday and has since grown to 450 hectares in size. Two properties were placed under an evacuation order, and another 141 were placed under an evacuation alert.

Click to play video: 'Nk’Mip wildfire forces more evacuations' Nk’Mip wildfire forces more evacuations
Nk’Mip wildfire forces more evacuations

Wildfire officials reported no additional growth Sunday on one of the province’s most aggressive wildfires, the Nk’Mip fire near Osoyoos.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

That 6,800-hectare blaze has prompted multiple evacuation orders and alerts, and forced people from an additional 126 properties on Saturday.

Read more: B.C. wildfire update Saturday: Part of Lytton evacuation order lifted, Mexican firefighters arrive

The province’s wildfire fighting efforts were bolstered this weekend by the arrival of 100 Mexican firefighters on Saturday, and 160 Canadian Armed Forces members on Friday.

Some of those troops arrived at the 7,000-hectare Thomas Creek wildfire in the South Okanagan Sunday, to assess a possible wider deployment to help fight it.

Click to play video: 'Mexican firefighters arrive in B.C. as number of evacuees grows' Mexican firefighters arrive in B.C. as number of evacuees grows
Mexican firefighters arrive in B.C. as number of evacuees grows

In the Central Kootenay, an evacuation order for the Cultus Creek wildfire was reduced to an alert.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District also gave the all clear for evacuation orders and alerts in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) related to the Durand Lake wildfire.

Story continues below advertisement

The evacuation alert in place for the Tremont Creek Wildfire that crossed over with the Durand Lake Wildfire remained in place.

 

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

The TNRD also rescinded an evacuation alert for Electoral Area “M” (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North) related to the Brenda Creek fire.

Despite the drop in the number of active wildfires, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Saturday there is challenging weather in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

-With files from the Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Climate Change tagWildfire tagWildfires tagBC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagBC Wildfire Service tagEvacuation Order tagevacuation alert tagNk'Mip tagThomas Creek taggarrison lake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers