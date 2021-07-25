3 Hamilton Bulldogs selected in NHL Draft

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Bulldogs are celebrating after three of their players were chosen during this weekend’s NHL Draft.

Artyom Grushnikov was the first Bulldogs player selected when the Dallas Stars took the defenceman in the 2nd round, 48th overall.

The 18-year-old from Yegoryevsk, Russia was ranked 24th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting and won gold medals at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, 2019 World Junior A Challenge and 2019 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

The expansion Seattle Kraken chose Bulldogs forward Ryan Winterton in the 3rd round, 67th overall.

Winterton, 17, from Markham, Ont. recorded 12 goals and 11 assists in 53 games during his rookie season in the Ontario Hockey League in 2019.

Hamilton’s 1st round, 8th overall pick in the 2019 OHL Draft won a gold medal playing for Canada at the 2021 Under-18 World Hockey Championship.

The Ottawa Senators used their 7th round, 202nd overall selection on Hamilton’s Chandler Romeo, a six-foot-five blueliner from Cambridge, Ont.

The 18-year-old Romeo split the 2019-20 season with the Branford Bandits and Brantford 99ers where he collected 11 goals and 14 assists in 54 games.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Hockey League held the draft virtually.

