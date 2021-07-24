Draft Day 2: German defenceman Luca Munzenberger headlines Edmonton Oilers’ picks

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers added five players as the NHL draft concluded with rounds two through seven on Saturday.

The Oilers had neither a second nor third round pick going into the draft. They added a third round pick on Friday in a trade with the Minnesota Wild.

With that 90th overall pick, the Oilers nabbed Germany’s Luca Munzenberger, a 6’2″ left shot defenceman. Munzenberger represented Germany at the 2021 World Juniors in Edmonton. He’s committed to the University of Vermont and will start his freshman season in the fall. He aspires to model his game after a current Oilers blueliner.

“I think that Darnell Nurse is a great defenceman,” said Munzenberger.

“He’s a big guy, strong defensively, focuses on his defensive skills. He also joins the rush if he can. I think he’s an all-around great player.”

“He’s a big body guy,” said Oilers Director of Amateur Scouting Tyler Wright.

“He plays a heavy game. Now we have to develop him.”

In the fourth round, 116th overall, the Oilers drafted Brandon Wheat Kings forward Jake Chiasson. He had nine goals and eleven assists in 23 games for the Wheat Kings in the abbreviated 2021 WHL season. Chiasson is 6’2″, 165 pounds, and shoots right.

“I’m definitely a two-way forward with offensive upside,” said Chiasson, who admires Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames.

“I’d like to continue to work on my power forward game, improve my skating and my physical play in the coming season.”

The Oilers had two picks in the sixth round. They took Russian forward Matvey Petrov 180th overall. He was the first overall pick of the CHL import draft in 2020, going to the North Bay Battalion. He played junior hockey in Russia last season.

At 186th, the Oilers took 6’4″ forward Shane Lachance from the Boston Jr. Bruins. He’s committed to Boston University and is the son of former NHLer Scott Lachance.

“Petrov is a big guy, 6’2″, very good skill,” said Wright. “(Lachance) has good hands, good hockey sense. We have to work on his skating, get his feet going a little bit.”

In the seventh and final round, the Oilers took 6’3″ defenceman Maximus Wanner from the Moose Jaw Warriors. He had four assists in 17 games this past season.